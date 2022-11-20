FM Sitharaman to begin pre-budget consultation from tomorrow

FM Sitharaman to begin pre-budget consultation from tomorrow1 min read . 09:33 PM IST
- The meetings will be held virtually by Sitharaman seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 budget-making from stakeholders.
The ministry of Finance of Indian Government on Sunday informed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget meetings from Monday, 21 November, starting with industry leaders and experts in infrastructure and climate change.
The ministry further informed that the meetings will be held virtually by Sitharaman seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 budget-making from stakeholders.
“Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultations with the captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange in two groups, tomorrow, 21st Nov. 2022, in forenoon and afternoon," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.
On November 22, the minister will meet agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector and capital market. She will also be meeting the representatives of services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation, on November 24.
The pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28. The participants will give suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun to discuss the ongoing and proposed issues of relevance to the Bank and to India.
At the meeting Sitharaman had suggested that Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank should scale up investment and mobilise private finance in India's key priority areas including renewable energy.
