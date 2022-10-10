FM Sitharaman to embark on US visit tonight, key meets on agenda

FM Sitharaman to embark on US visit tonight, key meets on agenda1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Sitharaman will meet the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, president, World Bank, separately to discuss issues of mutual interest
Sitharaman will meet the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, president, World Bank, separately to discuss issues of mutual interest
New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the UUS on an official visit beginning 11 October to attend several crucial meetings, the finance ministry said in a statement.
New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the UUS on an official visit beginning 11 October to attend several crucial meetings, the finance ministry said in a statement.
During her visit, Sitharaman will attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings, the ministry said.
During her visit, Sitharaman will attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings, the ministry said.
The finance minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. She will also hold one-on -one meetings with leaders & heads of OECD, European Commission, and the UNDP.
The finance minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. She will also hold one-on -one meetings with leaders & heads of OECD, European Commission, and the UNDP.
Sitharaman will meet the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, president, World Bank, separately to discuss issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.
Sitharaman will meet the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, president, World Bank, separately to discuss issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.
She will deliver a talk on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organization based in Washington, it said.
She will deliver a talk on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organization based in Washington, it said.
Sitharaman will deliberate on the multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.
Sitharaman will deliberate on the multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.
During the later part of the visit, the finance minister will attend round-table meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to ‘Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution", the finance ministry said.
During the later part of the visit, the finance minister will attend round-table meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to ‘Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution", the finance ministry said.
These meetings are aimed at showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination and will have the participation of leading business leaders and investors, it added.
These meetings are aimed at showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination and will have the participation of leading business leaders and investors, it added.