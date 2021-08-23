Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet key stakeholders in Mumbai over the course of a two-day visit, starting Tuesday. During her visit, she will meet tax officials and industry representatives, review the performance of state-run banks and launch EASE 4.0 banking reforms.

According to the itinerary shared by Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman will meet officials from the Income Tax department in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district at 1:30 AM on August 24, Tuesday. This meeting will be followed by a deliberations with senior GST and customs officials at 2 PM.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister will interact with industry leaders in a gathering organised by lobby grouping Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at 5 PM.

On August 25, Wednesday, Sitharaman will undertake annual review of public sector banks in the morning. She will launch the Enhanced Access and Service Excellence 4.0, or EASE 4.0, at an event b y Indian Banks Association (IBA). The banking reform framework is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking.

The minister is also expected to address a press conference with select journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

This is Sitharaman's first visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and comes at a time when a greater focus is on the government for aiding recovery because high inflation constrains the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On Monday, FM Sitharaman unveiled the a ₹6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) meant to unlock value in state-owned infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.

