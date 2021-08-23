Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Mumbai for 2 days, meet tax officials, industrialists

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Mumbai for 2 days, meet tax officials, industrialists

Premium
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet tax officials and industry leaders during her two-day Mumbai visit.
1 min read . 10:37 PM IST Livemint

This is Sitharaman's first visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and comes at a time when a greater focus is on the government for aiding recovery because high inflation constrains the RBI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet key stakeholders in Mumbai over the course of a two-day visit, starting Tuesday. During her visit, she will meet tax officials and industry representatives, review the performance of state-run banks and launch EASE 4.0 banking reforms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet key stakeholders in Mumbai over the course of a two-day visit, starting Tuesday. During her visit, she will meet tax officials and industry representatives, review the performance of state-run banks and launch EASE 4.0 banking reforms.

According to the itinerary shared by Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman will meet officials from the Income Tax department in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district at 1:30 AM on August 24, Tuesday. This meeting will be followed by a deliberations with senior GST and customs officials at 2 PM.

According to the itinerary shared by Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman will meet officials from the Income Tax department in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district at 1:30 AM on August 24, Tuesday. This meeting will be followed by a deliberations with senior GST and customs officials at 2 PM.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister will interact with industry leaders in a gathering organised by lobby grouping Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at 5 PM.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister will interact with industry leaders in a gathering organised by lobby grouping Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at 5 PM.

On August 25, Wednesday, Sitharaman will undertake annual review of public sector banks in the morning. She will launch the Enhanced Access and Service Excellence 4.0, or EASE 4.0,  at an event b y Indian Banks Association (IBA). The banking reform framework is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking.

On August 25, Wednesday, Sitharaman will undertake annual review of public sector banks in the morning. She will launch the Enhanced Access and Service Excellence 4.0, or EASE 4.0,  at an event b y Indian Banks Association (IBA). The banking reform framework is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking.

The minister is also expected to address a press conference with select journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

The minister is also expected to address a press conference with select journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

This is Sitharaman's first visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and comes at a time when a greater focus is on the government for aiding recovery because high inflation constrains the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This is Sitharaman's first visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and comes at a time when a greater focus is on the government for aiding recovery because high inflation constrains the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On Monday, FM Sitharaman unveiled the a 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) meant to unlock value in state-owned infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On Monday, FM Sitharaman unveiled the a 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) meant to unlock value in state-owned infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!