FM Sitharaman to visit Qatar from 27-29 September, attend AIIB annual meeting

New Delhi: Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Qatar from 27 to 29 September to attend the 11th annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Doha on 28 September, the finance ministry said.
The minister will lead an Indian delegation of finance ministry officials. She will participate in the AIIB annual meeting in her capacity as India's governor to the multilateral development bank. India is the second-largest shareholder in AIIB.
During the visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with AIIB president and counterparts from Jordan, Switzerland, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Nepal, the ministry said.
Sitharaman is also expected to call on the Qatari leadership and engage with local business leaders and investors as part of the visit.
The visit comes as India continues to engage with key partners in the Gulf on investment and economic cooperation, while using multilateral platforms such as AIIB to advance infrastructure financing and development priorities.
The AIIB annual meeting in Doha will bring together governors and senior officials from the bank's member countries to discuss issues relating to infrastructure investment and development financing.
India is a founding member of AIIB and among its largest shareholders, giving it a significant role in the institution's governance.
The AIIB is a multilateral development bank focused on infrastructure and sustainable development financing in Asia and beyond.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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