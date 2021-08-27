Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Tripura on Friday and will inaugurate a slew of projects and hold meetings with state government officials.

She will be in Tripura until tomorrow and will fly back to Delhi during the second half of Saturday, according to the PTI news agency citing sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO).

On the first day, the union finance minister is scheduled to inaugurate as many as 11 projects worth 151 crore.

She is set to pay a visit to a Covid vaccination centre in Gandhigram.

On the second day, Sitharaman will offer prayers at Tripurasundari Temple in Udaipur, and hold meetings with the members of a local self-help group in the district, the CMO official said.

This will be her first visit to the state since the BJP-IPFT alliance came to power in March 2018.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Niti Aayog released North Eastern Region (NER) District SDG Index Report 2021-22 in which Tripura and Sikkim stood in the Front Runner category.

The report showed that all eight districts in Tripura and all four in Sikkim have scored in the range of 65-99 on a scale of 100, indicating the overall score across different welfare goals

East Sikkim has topped in terms of meeting sustainable development goals in the Niti Aayog's NER District SDG Index Report 2021-22 with a score of 75.87, and North Tripura scored 75.73.

The report, brought out by NITI Aayog and the ministry of development of the northeastern region, tracks 84 indicators covering 15 global goals such as zero poverty, quality education, and achieving gender equality by 2030. These goals were adopted by India in 2015.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.