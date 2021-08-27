East Sikkim has topped in terms of meeting sustainable development goals in the Niti Aayog's NER District SDG Index Report 2021-22 with a score of 75.87, and North Tripura scored 75.73.
The report, brought out by NITI Aayog and the ministry of development of the northeastern region, tracks 84 indicators covering 15 global goals such as zero poverty, quality education, and achieving gender equality by 2030. These goals were adopted by India in 2015.
