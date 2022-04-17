Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FM Sitharaman to visit US to attend spring meetings of IMF-World Bank. Details here

Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.
1 min read . 08:56 PM IST Livemint

  • FM Sitharaman will be attending the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) & World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers, and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG) meetings.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be traveling to the United States late on Sunday on an official visit beginning April 18, 2022.

She will be attending the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) & World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers, and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG) meetings.

During her visit, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

Also, the FM will hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy, and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.

Notably, in a high-level meeting, the Sitharaman will also meet David Malpass, President of the World Bank.

Furthermore, Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on “Money at a Crossroad" hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20, and Financial Action Task Force, Sitharaman will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

