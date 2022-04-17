This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Furthermore, Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on “Money at a Crossroad" hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.
Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20, and Financial Action Task Force, Sitharaman will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.
