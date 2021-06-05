1 min read.Updated: 05 Jun 2021, 02:37 PM ISTLivemint
Talking to the heads of public and private insurers via video conferencing, Sitharaman was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Department of Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked public and private insurance companies to increase the speed of sanctioning claims under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).
Talking to the heads of public and private insurers via video conferencing, Sitharaman was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Department of Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda.