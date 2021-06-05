Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked public and private insurance companies to increase the speed of sanctioning claims under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

Talking to the heads of public and private insurers via video conferencing, Sitharaman was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Department of Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda.

As on May 5, 23.37 crore beneficiaries have enrolled under PMSBY and 10.33 crore under PMJJBY.

(This is a developing story.)

