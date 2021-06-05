FM Sitharaman urges insurers to pick up pace with PMJJBY, PMSBY claims

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked public and private insurance companies to increase the speed of sanctioning claims under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked public and private insurance companies to increase the speed of sanctioning claims under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).
Talking to the heads of public and private insurers via video conferencing, Sitharaman was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Department of Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda.
Talking to the heads of public and private insurers via video conferencing, Sitharaman was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Department of Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
As on May 5, 23.37 crore beneficiaries have enrolled under PMSBY and 10.33 crore under PMJJBY.
(This is a developing story.)