FM Sitharaman, US Treasury's Yellen discuss debt, crypto assets
- The two leaders discussed strengthening multilateral development banks, global debt vulnerabilities and cryptocurrency assets on the sidelines of the G20 finance chiefs meeting
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of the first G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors meeting to be held in Bengaluru, starting tomorrow.
