FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax
Finance Minister Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax, according to news agency PTI.
"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax," said the Department of Treasury.
During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!