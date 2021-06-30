FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax

FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax, according to news agency PTI.
"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax," said the Department of Treasury.
During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.
