Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax

FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax

Premium
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
1 min read . 07:42 AM IST Livemint

Finance Minister Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax, according to news agency PTI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax, according to news agency PTI.

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax," said the Department of Treasury.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax," said the Department of Treasury.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!