Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is known for her attraction towards Indian textiles, has worn a traditional temple border saree on the Budget 2023 day that will be presented today at 11 am in Parliament.

FM Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with black border and intricate golden work on Budget day. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design. She has already arrived in Parliament.

She has been actively promoting traditional handlooms especially after she took charge as the Finance Minister in 2019. Her sartorial choice from the current and previous budget sessions proves that she is a staunch supporter of handwoven fabrics.

With a red digital tablet in hand, Sitharaman looked classic and elegant as she posed for photographs in front of the Ministry of Finance, Central Secretariat on Wednesday morning. She completed her simple look with a small bindi and gold bangles.

Take a look at FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget day attire,

Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget 2023 at 11am today



This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/m2NRMHW7Ut — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

In 2019, Sitharaman chose to wear a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border for her first Budget presentation. She caught the attention by ditching the colonial tradition of bringing ledger papers in a briefcase. She carried the Budget documents in a traditional 'bahi khata'.

In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a bright yellow-gold silk saree. The yellow colour holds a valuable significance. It is believed to be a sacred colour which stands for prosperity.

In 2021, Sitharaman wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Bhoodan Pochampally, in Telangana, and is popularly known as the 'silk city of India'.

In 2022, Sitharaman was seen dressed in a rust and maroon handloom saree. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours, brown and red, that hold a deeper significance. While the colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, red signifies warmth, love and power. It was a Bomkai saree typically made in Sonepur district of Odisha.

(With ANI inputs)