FM Sitharaman wears traditional temple border red saree on Budget day
FM Nirmala Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with black border and intricate golden work on Budget day. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design. She has already arrived in Parliament.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is known for her attraction towards Indian textiles, has worn a traditional temple border saree on the Budget 2023 day that will be presented today at 11 am in Parliament.
