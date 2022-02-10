FM slams Opposition on poor management of economy, inflation control during global financial crisis

The finance minister, in her response to the Budget discussion in Lok Sabha, said that GDP contraction of 6.6% during the pandemic in 2020-21 which came to loss of ₹9.57 lakh crore for the economy was far sharper than ₹2.12 lakh crore in GDP growth that was lost in 2008-09 global financial crises, yet the government was able to contain consumer price inflation (CPI) to within 6.2% as opposed to CPI ballooning to 9.1% during the global financial crisis.