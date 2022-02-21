Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a post-budget interaction with stakeholders belonging to industry and trade, large tax payers and select professionals today (Feb. 21) and tomorrow (Feb.22) in Mumbai. FM Sitharaman's interaction will start at 10:30 AM.

In today's event, the finance minister will first interact with members of industry and trade, tax practitioners, and MSMEs. Later, at 3 PM, she will convene a meeting with financial market functionaries.

On Tuesday, February 22, FM Sitharaman will hold a Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting at 9:30 AM. And, at 3 PM, the finance minister will hold another meeting with heads of Public Sector Bank (PSBs).

All the events will take place at Hotel Trident in Mumbai.

Programme details of Smt @nsitharaman's two-day visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra on February 21-22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/4HBObuhsFF — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) February 20, 2022

Last week, she held a post-Budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of the RBI in which she spoke about the digital currency, LIC IPO, and other topics as well. She said that the LIC IPO will be a very positive development in the history of the country's largest insurer.

Further, she stated that discussions with regard to central bank-backed digital currency have been going on with the Reserve Bank and a decision will be taken after due deliberations.

Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 had announced that Digital Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) would be issued by the RBI in the coming fiscal year. She had also announced the government will levy 30% tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

