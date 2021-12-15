Budget 2022-23: As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet infrastructure and financial sector honchos on Thursday.

The two consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually.

In a tweet, the ministry said that FM Sitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure and Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon.

This will be the fourth Budget of Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman.

The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the Covid. This fiscal year, the growth is expected to be in double-digit.

In its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review, the RBI pegged a GDP growth of 9.5% in 2021-22.

The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

