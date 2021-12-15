Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  FM to hold pre-Budget meetings with infra, financial sector players tomorrow

FM to hold pre-Budget meetings with infra, financial sector players tomorrow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 09:20 PM IST Livemint

  • This will be the fourth Budget of Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Budget 2022-23: As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet infrastructure and financial sector honchos on Thursday.

Budget 2022-23: As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet infrastructure and financial sector honchos on Thursday.

The two consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually.

The two consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually.

In a tweet, the ministry said that FM Sitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure and Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon.

In a tweet, the ministry said that FM Sitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure and Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon.

 

 

This will be the fourth Budget of Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman. 

This will be the fourth Budget of Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman. 

The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the Covid. This fiscal year, the growth is expected to be in double-digit. 

The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the Covid. This fiscal year, the growth is expected to be in double-digit. 

In its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review, the RBI pegged a GDP growth of 9.5% in 2021-22. 

In its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review, the RBI pegged a GDP growth of 9.5% in 2021-22. 

The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!