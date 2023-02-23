Home / News / India /  FM to hold talks with G20 leaders
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold bilateral discussions with representatives of over 10 countries on the sidelines of the two-day G20 finance and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru starting on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a social media post.

These include discussions with Italy, the US, Spain, Indonesia and the UK, in addition to talks with representatives of international organizations, the ministry said.

This is the first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under India’s presidency of G20.

The meeting will be jointly steered by Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. It will focus on priorities under global economy, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, infrastructure, health, international taxation, financial sector and financial inclusion.

