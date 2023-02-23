FM to hold talks with G20 leaders
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold bilateral discussions with representatives of over 10 countries on the sidelines of the two-day G20 finance and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru starting on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a social media post.
