FM to meet bank officials on 3 Sep

This meeting will happen ahead of the K.V. Kamath-led panel’s recommendations on the eligibility parameters for restructuring of loans hit by the covid-19 crisis. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das had said that a resolution framework for all covid-19 related stressed accounts will be finalized by 6 September. Restructuring some loans will support economic recovery and help businesses tide through the crisis.