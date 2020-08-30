FM to meet bankers Thursday to resolve stress on loans due to covid-19

While the Kamath committee recommendations will focus on corporate loan portfolio, bankers are worried about the unsecured retail loan portfolios once the moratorium on debt repayments ends on 31 August, Mint reported on August 29. State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar had also said that the bank is readying to deal with a higher volume of personal loan requests after the moratorium ends on August 31. Kumar said he does not expect many debt recast requests from large firms as most large stressed assets have already gone through several rounds of clean-up.