FM to speed up processes for urban housing scheme Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 11:58 PM IST
In the last Union budget, the Centre had allocated ₹48,000 crore for the completion of 8 million homes in FY23.
NEW DELHI : The upcoming annual budget is likely to propose a major focus on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), as the government aims to complete the homes sanctioned under the flagship housing scheme by the extended deadline of December 2024.