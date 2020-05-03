FMCG companies ramp up launch of home, personal hygiene products

New Delhi: India’s largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have rolled out a range of home cleaning, disinfectants, and personal hygiene products as they anticipate a surge in demand for such items amid the covid-19 crisis.

In the last few weeks, FMCG companies have launched gadget disinfectants, vegetables cleaners, sanitizers, immunity-boosting foods and have more disinfectants in the pipeline to capitalise on the heightened demand for such goods.

In a post-earnings call last week, Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) chief financial officer (CFO), Srinivas Phatak, had said HUL anticipates an upswing in categories like health, hygiene, and nutrition as demand patterns change. HUL is bringing relevant innovations in the market to service consumer needs in the short-to-medium term, he had added.

In the next few months, the company plans to launch many items in the health and hygiene space such as Lifebuoy germ kill spray, Domex disinfectant spray, Domex germ-removal wipes, Lifebuoy cloth sanitisers, and an anti-germ variant under its Surf Excel brand. “We have launched a range of SKU's in sanitizers in record time," Phatak added.

Last month, packaged consumer goods firm Dabur India Ltd said it has advanced the launch of an immunity-boosting health product given the new focus on preventive healthcare. It subsequently launched Dabur Tulsi Drops, an immunity booster under its healthcare over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio.

Covid-19 is swaying consumer behavior across the globe. With the deadly virus known to be highly contagious that stays on various surfaces—the use of surface disinfectants, sanitizers, germ-killing soaps, and immunity-boosting products has seen a spike in demand. This trend is unlikely to diminish going forward.

Companies such as ITC Ltd and CavinKare have rolled out surface disinfectants. ITC launched a Savlon-branded surface disinfectant spray, after a hand sanitizing liquid, Savlon Hexa.

Packaged goods company, CavinKare, too has launched a gadget as well as surface disinfectant under the Bacto-V brand, after rolling out hand sanitizers under its Nyle and Chik brands.

“This pandemic has shown us the importance of cleaning and disinfecting in day-to-day life in order to reduce the spread of illness. We felt that launch of Bacto-V is a logical extension to our already launched sanitizers in our fight against covid-19," said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and chief executive officer (CEO), personal care and alliances, CavinKare.

Companies are also innovating with new product categories.

“Increasingly, both personal and domestic hygiene is becoming top priority for consumers," packaged goods company Marico Ltd said while announcing the launch of 'Veggie Clean', a fruit and vegetable wash, last week. This is after it entered the hand hygiene segment with Mediker hand sanitizer in India.

The launches also corroborate with what consumers are expected to buy over the next few months.

In its April report on covid-19 consumption habits in India, market researcher Nieslen said over 55% consumers it surveyed intend to buy more personal hygiene and safety products going ahead. Another 56% said they will increase spends on healthy, organic food, medical needs, fitness, and mediclaim.

Nielsen said there was an upswing in demand for products such as hand sanitizers, floor cleaners, and hand washes March onwards. The hand sanitizers category witnessed a growth of 340% in March across trade channels. This led to an unprecedented surge in the entry of new players—152—in this category. Similarly, growth was seen across the hand wash and floor cleaners categories.

