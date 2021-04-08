FMCG companies step up supply amid fresh curbs in states

Capital Foods that makes the Ching’s Secret brand of instant noodles and spices said it added more depots in the last one year as demand for convenience foods shot up. “Last year we had four or five distribution depots in India. This time we have 12—so our material is already there in all the depots wherever it is needed, and we have already dispatched that material. Compared to a year ago period, we are a much better distributed company," said Navin Tewari, chief executive officer Capital Foods. Tewari however said consumers are less likely to buy in bulk this time around.