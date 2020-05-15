FMCG companies welcome FM's package for the farm sector

New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods companies on Friday welcomed the government's third tranche of the economic relief package aimed at supporting and reforming the farm sector, as well as developing infrastructure to support India's agriculture sector.

To be sure, FMCG companies rely on agricultural value chains to procure raw materials at scale.

Announcing the third tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic package, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs1 trillion fund to support cooperative societies and farm entrepreneur. The package announced on Friday includes 11 measures to improve farm infrastructure and logistics. This includes setting up cold chains, post-harvest management infrastructure and storage centres, as well as allocating funds to promote micro food enterprises and promote herbal cultivation.

“The third tranche of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's economic package includes a series of measures aimed at empowering farmers and driving long-term growth through creation of infrastructure to support the agri-industry. The investments in farm gate infrastructure would go a long way in reducing food wastage in the country and also ensure availability of quality local produce for food processing companies, besides generating employment," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Ltd.

For micro food enterprises, Sitharaman announced a Rs10,000 crore scheme to lend technical support to small businesses and help them with branding. Most of the products covered under the scheme will be health and wellness, nutritional and organic products.

Moreover, to promote herbal cultivation in India, the government promised investments of ₹4000 crore. The move aims to cover 10 lakh hectare of land under herbal cultivation in a span of 2 years.

Dabur’s Malhotra said the move is beneficial for companies that have a wide portfolio of herbal and natural products and rely on supply of such ingredients. “Promoting cultivation of medicinal plants is a big positive and will help the Ayurvedic products and medicines manufacturers by ensuring availability of key raw material. Encouraging more farmers to enter this field will ensure a steady increase in the population of native herbs, besides boosting farmer income."

ITC’s, chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Puri, said the government’s push to support the agrarian economy will help empower farmers and strengthen the food processing value chain.

“The reforms will encourage investments in food processing and together with the infrastructure outlays will contribute in shaping a competitive agri value chain, reduce wastages and raise farmer incomes," Puri said.

He added that further amendments to the ECA, reforms in agricultural marketing and risk mitigation through predictable prices will empower farmers, strengthen agri-food processing linkages and enable demand-driven value added agriculture.

