FMCG company Adani Wilmar cuts edible oil prices by 10

Adani Wilmar, one of India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) food firms, reduced the price of its edible oils by ₹10 on Saturday, after the government's decision to lower import duties on the commodity. According to a statement from Adani Wilmar, the maximum retail price (MRP) of Fortune refined Sunflower oil's 1-litre pack has been lowered to ₹210 from ₹220. Fortune Soyabean and Fortune Kachi Ghani (mustard oil) 1-litre packets are now available for ₹195 instead of ₹205. According to Adani Wilmar's official announcement, new prices for the stocks would be available soon in the market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}