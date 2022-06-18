FMCG company Adani Wilmar cuts edible oil prices by 10

Following the government's decision to drop import duties on edible oils, Adani Wilmar, one of India's top Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) food companies, lowered the price of its edible oils by ₹10 on Saturday.
Adani Wilmar, one of India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) food firms, reduced the price of its edible oils by ₹10 on Saturday, after the government's decision to lower import duties on the commodity. According to a statement from Adani Wilmar, the maximum retail price (MRP) of Fortune refined Sunflower oil's 1-litre pack has been lowered to ₹210 from ₹220. Fortune Soyabean and Fortune Kachi Ghani (mustard oil) 1-litre packets are now available for ₹195 instead of ₹205. According to Adani Wilmar's official announcement, new prices for the stocks would be available soon in the market.
“This reduction in oil prices comes in the wake of the central government reducing the import duties on edible oils, making them cheaper", the company said.
"We are passing on the benefit of the reduced cost to our customers, who can now expect purest edible oils made with highest safety and quality standards, which are also light on their pockets. We are confident the lower prices will also boost demand," Adani Wilmar MD and CEO Angshu Mallick said.
Due to lower oilseed supply and higher manufacturing and shipping expenses, edible oil prices soared both internationally and domestically in 2021-22. Following the government's decision to slash import duties on the commodity, FMCG businesses such as Adani Wilmar and Mother Dairy have reduced the prices of their consumer-focused products.
Fortune, Adani Wilmar's flagship brand, as well as many super-premium products like "King's," "Aadhar," "Bullet," "Raag," "Alpha," "Jubilee," "Avsar," "Golden Chef," and "Fryola," are among the oil products available. Apart from a variety of edible oil products such as soyabean oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, rice bran oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, cottonseed oil, blended oil, vanaspati, and specialty fats, the company also provides institutional customers with Oleochemicals such as stearic acids, soap noodles, palmitic acid, oleic acid, and glycerin, Castor oil, and De-oiled cakes.
Adani Wilmar is a joint venture of Adani Group. The company now owns the No. 1 edible oil brand in India / "Fortune," which is the most popular edible oil brand in India, and the company now has 22 installations across 10 states in India.
