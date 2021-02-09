FMCG cos strengthen distributors, sales staff as rural demand grows

Further, Marico's continued focus on expanding direct distribution enabled the company to develop a wide network of stockists in the rural market. "We have added 30% new stockists over the last two years. This growth has been driven through different go-to-market models such as super distributors, including stockists as well as ready-stock van units. Going forward, we will also experiment with various different models to penetrate deeper into the rural markets, with an aim to grow the network by 20% in the next couple of years," said Mishra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}