FMCG distributors to stage protest over issues with online B2B platforms

NEW DELHI :
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation — an industry body that represents scores of distributors of fast-moving consumer goods across India — will stage a protest in New Delhi on 4 February, agitating against issues with online business-to-business (B2B) players.
“Distributors from across the country will be attending the dharna with covid protocols in place. Representatives from 25 states will attend the protest," the association said.
Last month, the AICPDF has said that the FMCG companies offer better deals and margins to new-age distributors such as Udaan, Elastic Run, JioMart as well as cash-and-carry companies, which in turn helps such platforms provide cheaper products to end retailers. This, the association said, is destroying the age-old distribution network in the country.
The body had sought a level-playing field asking FMCG firms to maintain price parity between the two channels. It also threatened to stop selling goods of daily use from companies that refused to hear its demand. However, over a series of meetings with FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Dabur and ITC., the association addressed several issues.
The dharna is to seek the attention of the government, and stop companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Udaan, JioMart, Big Basket among others from expanding the business-to-business verticals, it said.