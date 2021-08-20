FMCG firms focus on premium, niche launches online

For Marico Ltd., e-commerce hit 9% in the June quarter. While it has invested in two direct-to-consumer brands—Just Herbs and Beardo – besides selling its own popular brands online, the company has more work to do in assembling assembling a more premium portfolio for the internet. “Look we cannot just sell Parachute and Saffola in e-commerce," Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico Limited said. “I think there is a huge journey to be done in premiumization. We have got our act right on foods for e-commerce. But in personal care premiumization, we still have our job to do," he said.