FMCG firms gear up to launch digital brands

NEW DELHI : As consumers in India’s top cities spend more time shopping for groceries online, fast moving consumer goods makers are accelerating launch of digital-first brands and even rolling out more online specific stock keeping units.

From organic honey to pricey male grooming products, beverages and snacks, companies such as Marico Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Hector Beverages are eyeing new launches online.

“The pandemic has led to a shift in shopping behaviour of consumers with the propensity for online shopping increasing. Targeting this emerging trend, we have already started launching a series of new products exclusively for online markets. In the past few months, we have launched several new products specially for the e-commerce on online retail space, like Dabur Apple Cider Vinegar, a ‘Dabur Baby Range’ with 8 products apart from Dabur 100% Cow Ghee, Dabur Organic Honey, Dabur Himalayan Forest Honey. Many more such online exclusive innovations are in the pipeline," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive office, Dabur India.

To be sure, several FMCG firms have been launching new products online to test their viability as well as to capture the new, more digitally savvy shoppers.

Most companies reported a significant surge in share of online sales in the last two quarters as covid-linked lockdowns led more shoppers to buy more goods online.

As part of its mid-term focus areas, Mumbai-based Marico Ltd plans to accelerate its digital transformation and create at least two-to-three digital brands like Beardo. It fully acquired Beardo, a startup in men’s grooming products, in July 2020.

“We have a separate business unit which we have created to handle digital brands which operates completely independently of Marico in terms of processes and systems. And we believe that either organically or inorganically—we should be able to replicate and have two-three more Beardos in place in the next two, three years," Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO at the company said during a post-earnings call last month.

The company has invested ahead of the curve in e-commerce, he said. In the third quarter, e-commerce contributed to 8% share of sales at the maker of Parachute hair oil. Beardo has a strong presence online and in salons.

Consumers will start seeing more such launches online, said Mangesh Panditrao, Co-Founder & CEO, Shoptimize, that helps brands set up direct-to-consumer sales. “I can safely say that at least the top 10 FMCG companies are all looking at launching at least one or two digital-only brands in their core sector where they already have manufacturing capabilities," he said.

Shoptimize is currently working with four big firms to set up their digital brands though Panditrao declined to name them for reasons of confidentiality.

It’s easy to see why traditional firms are entering the online space. For many traditional brands, while their market share in older age group is strong, the younger consumers are not buying into their promise. “So in some of the categories they are present in, the market is being captured by online startups. As the younger consumers become active spender, traditional firms want to stay relevant to them in terms of pricing, packaging, messaging though new online brands," he added.

Besides, new-age brands born online are also now cornering consumer mind space as younger shoppers discover more brands via social media or through online shopping platforms.

A recent report by Avendus Capital, the investment banking arm of financial services firm Avendus Group estimated that Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands could be looking at a $100 billion addressable consumer opportunity in India by 2025.

The consumption pattern of young, urban consumers is very different, said Panditrao. “They are not spending lot of time at kirana stores, they don’t necessarily do the groceries for the house. But they are spending a lot of time online. The way they get influenced is different. They are not asking the shopkeeper for recommendations on shampoo," he said.

This, he added, is prompting legacy firms to look at online brands with a renewed focus.

Hector Beverages that sells Paper Boat brand of drinks said the company is reviewing plans to bring back its seasonal launches—such as Kanji and Panakam—online in a big way. Share of online sales grew from 6% pre-covid to 14% to 15% now for the company.

“In offline channels it would take time to expand distribution of such seasonal products, now online squeezes the time for such launches. We had discontinued some variants, now we’re bringing back everything as digitally native products," Neeraj Kakkar, co-founder and chief executive officer, Hector Beverages said.

Emami Ltd said the company has been strengthening its digital channel presence that includes ramping up the product portfolio and launching digital-first products and some sub-brands over the last few quarters. “Considering the growth trend of this channel, we have also invested in and partnered with few digital-first brands," said Director Harsha V. Agarwal.

(Shuchi Bansal contributed to this report)

