FMCG firms grapple with rising inflationary pressures

For snacking companies that operate at ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 price points, even marginal price hikes are not feasible, though a sharp jump in prices of edible oils, crude oil and raw materials like gram flour has led to inflationary pressures. “Crude prices are up sharply as a result freight costs are high, packaging price has gone up too; what we are trying to do is whichever category has a very sensitive price point we are trying to lower grammage or trying to rationalize channel margins and then absorb as much as possible. We are also working on new productivity measures wherever possible," said Subhashish Basu, chief operating officer at snacking company Prataap Snacks.