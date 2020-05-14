FMCG firms hit pause on offers for consumers

NEW DELHI: Promotion offers for customers such as extra grammage or one-for-one free on packaged goods, especially essential items, may disappear from retail shelves for at least a quarter as companies try to manage supply chain issues and ensure availability of goods in the market amid the lockdown.

Several companies that sell essentials such as packaged foods said any fresh offers—that form a large part of consumer promotions at fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms—may be off the shelf.

“The intensity of promotions typically what it was prior to the lockdown will take three to four months before they come back, at least in the categories which are currently in demand like staples and packaged foods," said Mayank Shah, category head at biscuit maker Parle Products.

Like its peers, Parle Products does not have any major promotion on most of its range of packaged foods, said Shah.

Companies often push reduced prices, extra grammage and one-plus-one offers, along with their products to lure value seeking Indian households amid heightened competition. These offers work well in a scenario where companies weakness in demand, said FMCG executives.

Given that production and manpower capacities have been severely disrupted due to the covid-19-induced lockdowns, companies find little merit in pushing promotions, especially when they struggle to meet the existing demand.

"Right now, the focus is primarily on ensuring the production and supply chain and getting the right product in the right place. The best trade lubrication at the moment is to increase the service level," said Subhashis Basu, chief operating officer (COO), Prataap Snacks that makes salty snacks and chips under its brand Yellow Diamond.

Dhairyashil Patil, national president at The All India Consumer Products Distributions Federation (AICF), said consumer and trade promotions are completely absent in the market. Consumer promotions, he added, are down across categories including packaged foods and home care products.

“Currently the focus is on ensuring that retail coverage goes up and the basic supplies are met. Once normalcy returns to some extent, these offers such as consumer incentivisation will come back as they will be required to generate demand then," Sunay Bhasin, chief marketing officer (CMO), MTR Foods said.

Parle’s Shah said since most FMCG firms are operating with 50% labour, there will be demand-supply gap. "However, as you fill channel pipeline and as stocks increase in the market, you may see a bit of promotional intensity come back, but not in the near term."

Analysts said while companies focus on availability of essential products, the non-essentials or premium products could see promotions as companies may want to liquidate stocks.

Companies also face double whammy on their finances, where both production and movement of goods have been constrained.

Earlier this year, market research firm, Nielsen, had slashed its annual outlook for the FMCG sector to 5-6%, down from its previous estimate of 9-10% due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The dumping of offers that was happening pre-covid, at this point of time when finances are already under pressure, margins are required not to just recover from the losses but at the same time to survive, crazy offers and promotions not coming back anytime soon," said another executive at a packaged foods company.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated