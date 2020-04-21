Consumer goods companies facing broken supply-chain networks are forging new linkages with food aggregators, hyperlocal apps and courier firms, reshaping the old model of depending solely on wholesalers, distributors and retail stores to reach customers. Tele-services and apps to help retailers place orders are also being rolled out, as India nears a month of lockdown to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown has disrupted traditional supply chains as distributors, wholesalers and direct sales staff were hamstrung by severe traffic curbs and shortage of staff and vehicles.

Adani Wilmar, which sells edible oil and other staples under the Fortune brand, has tied up with Justmyroots, which delivers fruits and vegetables in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurugram and Mumbai. The move comes days after it partnered online food aggregator Swiggy to deliver its products.

Marico Ltd, the maker of Saffola cooking oil, said it reached out to Swiggy and Zomato in the early days of the lockdown itself, sensing the demand for its brands. Later, it tied up with courier firm Lalamove, logistics firm Delhivery and business-to-business delivery firm Shadowfax, even as its traditional supply chain struggled.

“These logistics firms are using their own vehicle network to deliver goods to retailers," said Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer, India sales and Bangladesh business, Marico Ltd. Marico also moved to enable its call centres—previously used to resolve customer queries—to address supply issues faced by retailers and rolled out a retailer-facing app. “These call centres now have the capability to capture orders from retailers and pass them back to the company," said Mishra, adding the model is still a work-in-progress.

MyGate, an app that services 7,000 housing societies started talks with online grocery firm Grofers, and packaged goods firm ITC a few weeks ago. So far, the app has enabled grocery ordering in over 1,100 societies in metros. MyGate allows Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) to take orders and pass it on to say, ITC Ltd, helping fulfil orders for its Aashirvaad-branded atta, ghee, spices, Yippee noodles, Sunfeast biscuits, Fiama and Vivel soaps, among others. MyGate is now in talks with several other companies.

ITC has also forged associations with delivery apps of pizza chain Domino’s, Swiggy and Zomato, apart from community-centric apps. It has also partnered with delivery service provider Dunzo and is also allowing consumers to shop online though ITCstore.in.

“Many of these emerging channels are likely to become mainstream in the new normal even after the pandemic is behind us," a spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, in a pilot, groceries and food retailer Spencer’s Retail tied up with e-commerce platform Flipkart to use the latter’s fleet to deliver goods. “The key challenge was availability of manpower, and since public transport was not functioning, we tied up with third-party players Shadowfax, Uber, Delhivery and Flipkart," said Shashwat Goenka, sector head, Spencer’s Retail.

Even as retailers rush to plug supply gaps, it remains to be seen whether these tie-ups will stick once the lockdown curbs are lifted. E-commerce expert Sreedhar Prasad said FMCG firms may not continue with this model as consumers do not stock everything from the same firm.

Kalpana Pathak contributed to this story.

Dunzo delivery app

Share Via