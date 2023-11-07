FMCG growth up in Sep qtr, signs of rural recovery seen
Rural markets reported a 6.4% jump in quarterly volumes after reporting a 3.6% decline in the year earlier. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) volumes in urban markets increased 10.2% from a year earlier.
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods sales rose 9% in value in the September quarter, led by increased demand for savoury snacks and biscuits, along with stronger demand for personal care products in rural markets, according to market researcher NielsenIQ (NIQ).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message