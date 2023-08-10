In an interview with Mint earlier this week, PepsiCo India, the maker of Lay’s chips and Pepsi beverages, said rural markets were beginning to show signs of recovery. “Recently yes, there was a slowdown in rural, but we have started seeing very positive signs of recovery as we speak," said Ahmed ElSheikh, president, PepsiCo India. Rural demand is recovering for both the foods and beverages categories for the company. ElSheikh said improved infrastructure and connectivity is also helping Pepsi grow its business.