Consumer goods makers set to see margin recovery

“While urban and premium categories were stable, easing of broader commodity inflation bodes well for overall consumption trends, especially in rural markets," Marico Ltd said in its quarterly update to the exchanges on 3 April. “While a more visible and sustained recovery in FMCG demand is anticipated on a variety of improving macro indicators, a healthy monsoon will be critical for it to materialize. The India business saw some year-on-year improvement in volumes vis-à-vis the preceding quarters and stayed in mid-single digits," it added.

