FMCG still in a squeeze, govt steps may not spur price cuts

“The move by the government to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel is timely and will greatly help in reducing the overall inflation in the economy and its impact on consumers. Over the past year, we are experiencing unprecedented input cost inflation for commodities, including crude oil derivatives, palm oil, packaging, and freight. In such a challenging environment, our priority is to provide value to consumers, invest in our brands, and protect our financial business model," said a Hindustan Unilever spokesperson.