India is looking to replace its ageing fighter fleet comprised mainly of Russian origin aircraft. It floated a tender in 2018 for the 114 aircraft which is to be built under the “Make in India plan" by a joint venture between an Indian company and a foreign original equipment manufacturer with technology sharing. Boeing and Lockheed Martin from the US are competing with Sweden's SAAB and France's Dassault Aviation among others for the contract valued at about $15 billion. According to reports, Dassault Aviation which manufactures the Rafale that India is buying 36 of under a government to government deal, was a strong contender for the 114 aircraft deal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}