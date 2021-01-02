Focus on boosting supply chain for medical devices

In March, the Centre rolled out the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs and medical devices. Since then, 215 applications from 83 bulk drug makers and 28 applications from 23 medical device manufacturers were received. The government’s plan to set up bulk drug parks and the PLI scheme will help promote self-reliance in active pharmaceutical ingredients and key starting materials, raw material for drugs, for which India is still dependent on China, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) said. “The Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme will see India emerge as a manufacturing superpower and will strengthen its bid to be the second factory in the world for medical devices. This will help end the 80-90% import dependence forced upon us and also lower the ever-increasing import bill of Rs42,000 crore," said Nath.