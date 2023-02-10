Focus on covid impact in developing nations: Lancet
It is estimated that India will lose $4.58 trillion before 2030 as a result of NCDs and mental health conditions
New Delhi: There is an urgent need for policy focus and action to address the dual impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and covid-19 in low and middle-income countries, including India, the Lancet journal said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×