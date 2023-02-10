New Delhi: There is an urgent need for policy focus and action to address the dual impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and covid-19 in low and middle-income countries, including India, the Lancet journal said.

It said that NCDs and covid-19 have a lethal bi-directional relationship with both exacerbating each other’s impact. In India, deaths due to NCDs jumped from 36% to 65% from 1990 to 2019. It is estimated that India will lose $4.58 trillion before 2030 as a result of NCDs and mental health conditions, Lancet researchers said in a paper.

With the covid-19 pandemic not in the equation while setting NCD targets for 2025 or Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, the researchers said there is a need to map progress for accelerating and amplifying targeted efforts directed towards course-correction warranted by covid-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic, new NCD cases like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cerebrovascular disease, coronary artery disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney or liver disease and obesity have been diagnosed as a by-product of covid-19 infection, adding more burden on the healthcare system.

Monika Arora, vice president, research and health promotion, at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and one of the authors of the paper said, “We have reviewed current public health policies and programmes, where are the gaps and how these can be addressed. We have suggested recommendations for reducing burden of NCD risk factors like tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diets, including HFSS (high fat, sugar and salt) foods and SSBs (sugar-sweetened beverages), physical inactivity and household indoor air pollution to focus on premature mortality from NCDs."

“It is important to address these population-level interventions to protect the population, particularly children, adolescents, and young adults, from commercially-driven NCD risk factors. Most LMICs, including India, are off track to reach SDG target 3.4 for NCD mortality and consequently, the NCD target," she said.

Rebuilding a resilient and comprehensive strategy for recalibrating and advancing NCD policies and programme, in India is essential for strong public health measures against current and future epidemics and pandemics, Arora said.

The Lancet report stated that in India, 30% fewer acute cardiac emergencies reached health facilities in rural areas, in March 2020, compared to 2019. It also highlighted the assessment conducted in hospitals across India that the pandemic severely affected NCD outpatient services, elective surgeries, population-based screening and prevention activities, in a majority of the facilities.

India’s health ministry had also said that 75% of fatalities due to covid-19 were among the elderly and those with co-morbidities and NCDs.

The Lancet authors said that the Indian government should increase investments for NCDs to establish well-equipped systems and workforce that target continuum of NCD care, from primary prevention to palliative care. It should also focus on establishing a robust plan, involving all stakeholders, to mitigate the impact of pandemics like covid.

“The long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in worsening NCD risk and burden, across the globe, critically warrants that India should step-up domestic action towards a concrete, resilient and well-resourced health system, supported by an evidence-based and robustly enforced policy framework," according to Lancet.