Focus on covid impact in developing nations: Lancet

Monika Arora, vice president, research and health promotion, at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and one of the authors of the paper said, “We have reviewed current public health policies and programmes, where are the gaps and how these can be addressed. We have suggested recommendations for reducing burden of NCD risk factors like tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diets, including HFSS (high fat, sugar and salt) foods and SSBs (sugar-sweetened beverages), physical inactivity and household indoor air pollution to focus on premature mortality from NCDs."