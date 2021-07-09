Focus on GIFT City as India, UK vow to boost financial ties

“Financial cooperation is one of the key pillars of the 2030 roadmap adopted by the two countries during the recent meeting of the two prime ministers, and the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue is one of the key elements of this cooperation. As two services-driven economies, both sides agreed there is significant scope for strengthened financial services cooperation. They also concurred to continue to engage bilaterally on these areas in the coming months, in the run-up to the next EFD and the beginning of negotiations for an FTA, both expected to take place later this year," according to a joint statement released on Friday.

