'Focus on hospitalisations, don't panic': Devi Shetty amid Covid 4th wave fears

Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934, and death toll to 40,057
Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country, a renowned cardiac surgeon has said that there is no need to fear or panic now and the focus should be on the number of hospitalisations, not the positivity.
"Third wave was not that serious, so there is no need to fear or have panic reactions. We should only go by the number of patients admitted in hospital. One lakh people or 50,000 people getting positive does not mean anything," said Dr Devi Prasad Shetty on Monday.
“The whole country may be positive, but if there are no Covid patients in hospital, it doesn't make any difference. So concentration should be on the number of patients in the hospital, not the positivity," he added.
Further, the founder-chairman of Narayana Health advised people to continue to wear masks and maintain social distance.
Karnataka CM reviews Covid situation
This comes as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to hold a review meeting with senior ministers, officials and health experts on Monday regarding the current Covid situation in the state.
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave, health minister K Sudhakar had recently said the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries.
On Sunday, Bommai said that the state government will bring guidelines after a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
"A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures," he said.
In view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, the prime minister will chair a meeting to assess the situation with CMs.
Covid situation in state
Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934, and death toll to 40,057.
Of the total infections, the Bengaluru Urban district saw 57 while Chitradurga, Dharwad and Vijayapura reported one infection each. There were zero infections in 27 districts of the state.
Sixty-three people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,05,159 to date.
Active cases stood at 1,676 and the positivity rate for the day was 0.72%.
Active cases stood at 1,676 and the positivity rate for the day was 0.72%.