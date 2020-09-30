Focus on Indian patients amid covid, fresh medical visas in wait list

NEW DELHI: The Indian medical tourism industry may be facing huge financial losses due to covid-19 pandemic, but the government plans to wait for some more time before issuing fresh medical visa to patients from abroad seeking treatment in India.

The government wants to first focus on patients in the country during the pandemic to ensure there is no shortage of the health infrastructure for Indians, even as medical travel facilitators and associations are urging the Centre to issue fresh medical visas to reboot medical tourism industry.

The Ministry of Tourism in 2019 had expected the medical tourism market in the country to grow to $9 billion this year. At that time, India ranked as the third most popular destination for medical tourism, constituting more than 18% of the global medical tourism market.

“There is no denying the fact that medical tourism has flourished in India over the years. But with the coronavirus pandemic it warrants us to focus on India first, as we need to be sure about availability of proper medical facilities and infrastructure for Indian citizen first," said Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial & Marketing, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

Tiwari held that the the industry will revive at an appropriate time. He said that India was at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and has supplied hydroxychloroquine used for emergency use in covid-19 to other countries. Also traditional Indian medicine system has been widely acknowledged as being helpful in improving immunity which is the best way of fighting such diseases.

“This acknowledgement would go a long way in reviving medical tourism in India post pandemic. Thus, once the situation normalises, we are sure that we will emerge as a bigger destination for medical tourism and patients from across the globe will be more than willing to get their treatment done here," said Tiwari.

Medical Travel Representatives Association (METRA), a global non-profit that works in the interest of the Medical Tourism and International Patient Industry has recently made a representation to the government and FICCI and suggested standard operating procedure for foreign patients for restarting medical tourism.

“We suggest and urge the authorities to start providing patients with medical visa to India at the earliest and also the air bubble flights should be allowed to make it convenient for the patients to travel," said Arun Sangwan, co-founder, METRA.

METRA has pointed out that the government can help the industry by providing relief funds or tax concessions.

When the patients aren’t willing to travel to different countries for treatment with their respective health conditions, issuance of visa and assurance of proper precautions may dispel some fears, industry experts have said.

“The industry has died in the pandemic and to revive the industry, government should also start working on ensuring safe travel, treatment and accommodation to the patients across the globe. If we ensure safety of the patients, they will gain confidence again in traveling and this will surely help in reviving the industry," said Sangwan.

However, industry experts argued that the resumption of medical value travel operations will require several hurdles to be crossed. “This will require exploring possible pathways to facilitate a restart of international flights that is rendered keeping in mind medical patients and the ongoing pandemic outbreak," said Manoj Kumar, co-founder, METRA.

Besides, planning of travel, medical patients’ journey, transfer from airport, arrival at guest houses, transfer to hospital for treatment, safe departure post treatment, and other elements will have to be considered, he added.

