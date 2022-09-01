Focus on innovation, indigenisation to make India global drones hub: Singh

MoS Civil aviation VK Singh was addressing an event on ‘Making India A Global Drone Hub’ organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FICCI) and Vivekananda International Foundation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister for State(Mos) for Civil Aviation VK Singh said that the focus should be on quality, innovation and indigenisation to make India a global hub for drones as well as increase the commercial market for drones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister for State(Mos) for Civil Aviation VK Singh said that the focus should be on quality, innovation and indigenisation to make India a global hub for drones as well as increase the commercial market for drones.
The minister was speaking at an event on ‘Making India A Global Drone Hub’ organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FICCI) and Vivekananda International Foundation.
The minister was speaking at an event on ‘Making India A Global Drone Hub’ organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FICCI) and Vivekananda International Foundation.
The minister said the government was working on ways to boost the drones segment and bringing a Production Linked Incentive(PLI) scheme for drones and drone components among other schemes while noting that application for drones has increased in recent years and stressed the need to increase the commercial market for drones.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said the government was working on ways to boost the drones segment and bringing a Production Linked Incentive(PLI) scheme for drones and drone components among other schemes while noting that application for drones has increased in recent years and stressed the need to increase the commercial market for drones.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister added, "If the commercial market does not increase then the market will not grow as the military demand is very less. With simple solution at lower price, you (industry) will capture the market and the more it grows the better it is as you create a hub and dependence of many people on it,"
The minister added, "If the commercial market does not increase then the market will not grow as the military demand is very less. With simple solution at lower price, you (industry) will capture the market and the more it grows the better it is as you create a hub and dependence of many people on it,"
For India to become a drone hub, Singh said that if India has to become a drone hub, "we have to ensure that you manufacture here. Initially the cost may be more but with the increase in volume, the prices will come down".
For India to become a drone hub, Singh said that if India has to become a drone hub, "we have to ensure that you manufacture here. Initially the cost may be more but with the increase in volume, the prices will come down".
While addressing the suppliers and component makers, he said, “As manufacturers of drones, you have to create your own system, suppliers & component makers which will ensure that this thrives as a market in India"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While addressing the suppliers and component makers, he said, “As manufacturers of drones, you have to create your own system, suppliers & component makers which will ensure that this thrives as a market in India"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also highlighted the work done by the current government in the industry, while saying, “The govt has liberalized the whole policy for drones to give a fillip to people who want to manufacture, and set up the industry".
He also highlighted the work done by the current government in the industry, while saying, “The govt has liberalized the whole policy for drones to give a fillip to people who want to manufacture, and set up the industry".