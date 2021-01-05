Focus on quality products and winning hearts: PM Modi tells industries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has posted on LinkedIn a few of his thoughts on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, making quality products and ensuring they are widely accepted globally.

"A few thoughts on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and how it is as much about scale and standards. We want Indian products to be accepted and admired worldwide," said Modi on Twitter while sharing the LinkedIn post.

Here's the full text of his post:

"A few days ago, I was addressing a national conclave on Metrology. This is an important subject, even though it is not discussed that widely.

"During my address, one of the topics I touched upon was how Metrology, or the study of measurement, can contribute towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and economic prosperity for our entrepreneurs. India is a powerhouse of skill and talent. The success of our start-up industry shows the innovative zeal of our youth. New products and services are being created rapidly.

"There is also huge market, both domestically and globally waiting to be tapped. The world today is in pursuit of affordable, durable and usable products. Aatmanirbhar Bharat rests on the twin principles of scale and standards. We want to make more. At the same time, we want to make products that are of good quality.

"India does not want to merely fill global markets with its products. We want Indian products to win the hearts of people around the world. When we ‘Make in India’, we not only aim to fulfil global demand but also get global acceptance. I would urge you all to think about ‘Zero Effect, Zero Defect’ in any product or service you create.

"During my interactions with industry leaders, business representatives, youth of the start up sector and professionals, I can see that there is already a great degree of consciousness about this. Today, the world is our market. The people of India have the ability.

"As a nation the world trusts, India as a nation with credibility. With our people’s ability and the nation’s credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide. This will also be a true tribute to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat- a force multiplier for global prosperity."

