Focus on startups and technologies the world truly needs: Nivruti Rai
The onus is on us to look at how do we drive more of those startups that the world is hungry for, Nivruti Rai, managing director of Invest India, said while speaking at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024.
Indian entrepreneurs and investors must focus on startups and technologies that serve the most pressing needs of the world to ensure continued investments into India and prevent funding winters, Nivruti Rai, managing director of Invest India said.
