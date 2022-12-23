The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on Friday issued directive for all states and Union territories amid a global surge in coronavirus cases. The directive advised all the concerned authorities in states to focus on 'Test-Track-Treat and Vaccination' .
The directive also mentioned that states and authorities should maintain strict vigil and see to it that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is maintained to prevent the virus from spreading again.
The directive urged people to continue wearing mask, maintain hand hygiene and physical distancing, especially ahead of the upcoming festival season and new year celebrations.
The following points were mentioned in the directive
-Ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for Covid-19 as shared by the Union Ministry and Family Welfare
-Ensure monitoring and reporting of district wise Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis including in the IHIP portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases. These cases may also be tested for Covid-19.
-Ensure adequate testing in all the districts as per Covid -19 testing guidelines maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests.
-Ensure higher samples for whole genome sequencing amongst positive samples of Covid-19 in the community, so as to enable timely detection of new variants, if any, in the country.
-To take stock of existing hospital capacities in terms of bed availability, logistic requirements as well as need for re-orientation of healthcare workers in clinical management of Covid-19 to remain prepared for any surge in cases. This may be tested by conducting "dry runs" in hospitals
-Covid-19 vaccination efforts need to be bolstered by creating community awareness. Special focus on increasing the coverage of 'Precaution dose' is required by all States/UTS.
-In terms of preparedness for upcoming festivities, it is essential that all measures are put in place with relevant stakeholders like event organizers, business owners, market associations, etc. to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation especially in indoor settings, wearing of masks in such places where crowds congregate.
-Create community awareness to seek their continued support in managing Covid-19 including adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.
