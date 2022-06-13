NEW DELHI : Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged states to focus on increasing covid vaccination coverage of children in the age group of 12-17 years and to strengthen their surveillance as covid is not over yet.

At a virtual meeting with state health ministers called to review the vaccination drive, Mandaviya highlighted the need for not lowering the guard.

“Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection," an official statement from the health ministry said quoting the minister.

Stressing on the importance of covid vaccination among the vulnerable age groups, Mandaviya urged state ministers to personally review the progress of the special month-long vaccination drive that started on 1 June.

“Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the first and second doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine," the statement said quoting the minister.

Mandaviya urged states for focussed coverage of 12-17 age groups through school-based campaigns along with targeted coverage of non-school going children during the summer vacation.

Highlighting increased case positivity in some districts and states and reduced covid-19 testing, Mandaviya said that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of cases and help to curb spread of the infection among the community.

He urged states and union territories to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new mutants in the country.

He urged states to focus on implementing the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for covid which focuses on surveillance of incoming international travellers and surveillance through health facilities, labs, community etc.