Focus on vaccinating adolescents : Centre to states2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 08:31 PM IST
- At a virtual meeting with state health ministers called to review the vaccination drive, Mandaviya highlighted the need for not lowering the guard
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged states to focus on increasing covid vaccination coverage of children in the age group of 12-17 years and to strengthen their surveillance as covid is not over yet.