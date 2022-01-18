Punjab Polls 2022: Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced him as its chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that his focus will on providing jobs to youth and 'mafia raj' will be abolished.

“Have to deal with several problems in Punjab. Focus will be on providing jobs to youth. 'Mafia raj' will be abolished. I belong to a middle-class family, never thought of reaching here. Will win seats by 2/3 margin," Mann said as per news agency ANI.

Earlier today, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal declared Mann the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls.

Two-time Sangrur MP's name was announced at a public event where Kejriwal declared the result of the AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive in which it had asked the people of Punjab as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate. Mann is the party's state unit chief.

The AAP received 21.59 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “Out of 21.59 lakh votes received, many people included my name. I had earlier said that I am not in the race. We declared those votes (naming Kejriwal) as invalid. Out of the remaining, 93.3% people named Sardar Bhagwant Mann's name".

Polling for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

