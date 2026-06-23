US focused on fair trade deal with India that benefits both countries, embassy says as Goyal, Greer begin BTA talks

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi on 23 June to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement, originally launched by US President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official account of the US Embassy in India said that it remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations.

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The high-level meeting at Vanijya Bhawan focused on moving forward with both the interim deal and a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement, the embassu said. Ambassador Greer was accompanied by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and a senior American trade delegation for the high-stakes discussions.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key objectives of the US-India bilateral trade agreement (BTA)? ⌵ The key objectives of the BTA include reducing tariffs, opening markets for American exporters, and creating a mutually beneficial trade environment that enhances economic opportunities for both countries. 2 Why is the interim trade agreement between the US and India important? ⌵ The interim trade agreement is significant as it sets the foundation for a comprehensive BTA, addressing market access issues and enabling both nations to deepen their economic ties. 3 How will the proposed BTA affect tariffs on Indian and US products? ⌵ The proposed BTA plans to lower US tariffs on Indian products from 25% to 18% and suggests India will reduce tariffs on US industrial and agricultural goods in return. 4 Should Indian exporters be optimistic about the upcoming trade deal with the US? ⌵ Yes, Indian exporters should be optimistic as both countries are negotiating to finalize the trade deal soon, which aims to improve access to the US market for various sectors. 5 What role does the US Supreme Court ruling play in the US-India trade negotiations? ⌵ The US Supreme Court ruling, which invalidated the legal basis for certain tariffs, has prompted both countries to revisit the trade agreement framework to ensure its viability under the new tariff landscape.

"@USTradeRep Jamieson Greer and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry @PiyushGoyal met in New Delhi today to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The United States remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations," the embassy said.

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India and the US formally launched BTA negotiations on 13 February 2025, and the first glimpse of the emerging deal appeared in the India-US joint statement issued on 6 February 2026.

Earlier, Goyal welcomed the visiting American officials to the Department of Commerce, expressing optimism about the future of the trade relationship. He also welcomed the presence of the US Ambassdor to India, Sergio Gor and the adjoining US delegation for being a part of the ongoing discussions.

Warm Welcome to Amb Greer: Goyal “Warm welcome to @USTradeRep Amb Jamieson Greer, @USAmbIndia Amb Sergio Gor and their delegation to @DoC_GoI. Looking forward to productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between India and US.”

Gor said on Tuesday said that the ongoing discussions will pave the path towards finalisation of the trade deal between the US and India.

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“Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India,” Gor said.

Also Read | US Trade Representative Greer to visit India this week for key trade talks

In another post on X, Gor welcomed the visit of US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer to India and said that the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement will “ unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership.”

“Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership,” he said.

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Earlier in the day, Greer reached Vanijay Bhavan in the New Delhi to meet Goyal on Tuesday to discuss an interim deal and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The high-level discussions will focused on the United States-India Joint Statement and an Interim Agreement, which is part of broader bilateral trade negotiations.

The meeting followed chief negotiator-level discussions on the pact held earlier this month (June 2-4) in the national capital.

"For the US trade deal talks, tomorrow my counterpart is coming to Delhi," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai on Monday. India is seeking a competitive advantage for its exporters over rival nations in the proposed trade agreement with the US, Goyal added.

The talks today follow a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, where both leaders pushed for an expedited timeline.

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The United States remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations.

From New Delhi, Greer travels to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to meet with President Mirziyoyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

(With agency inputs)